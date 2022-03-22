COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Valerie Holder. According to police, Holder,19, was last seen on March 22, 2022, in the area of 3313 West Britt David Road.

When Holder was last seen, she was traveling in a black 2011 Honda Civic.

Police said Holder was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top, a black and red bandana with black shoes.

According to police, “Holder is believed to have suicidal ideations.”

Anyone with information concerning this Critically Missing Person should contact 911 or Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.