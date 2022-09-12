COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since 2019.

Officials said police and the family of Curtis Lee Thomas are concerned for his safety.

Thomas was reported missing from the 1000 block of Fletcher Avenue on Friday, June 2, 2019, around 2:00 a.m.

When Thomas was last seen, he was last seen wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.