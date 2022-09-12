COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man who went missing earlier this year.

According to police, James Elkins, age 66, was reported missing on Friday, April 2, 2022.

Elkins was last seen in 1100 block of 15th Street on Friday, April 2, 2022, at around 12:00 a.m.

When last seen, Elkins was wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, beanie, and was using a black/red walker.

Anyone with information on Elkins’ whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.