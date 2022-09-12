COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to police, Randy Jerome Lewis, age 61, was reported missing from the 5600 block of Buxton Drive on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, around 3:00 p.m.

A description Lewis’ clothing is not available.

Lewis drives a white 1999 Ford Expedition with the Georgia tag BVE3372.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.