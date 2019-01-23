CPD searching for man wanted for several car break-ins

Columbus police need your help locating a wanted man.

Police say 36-year-old Dominick Lamar Byrd is wanted in connection with several vehicle break-ins in the Columbus/Muscogee County area.

Byrd is described as 5’11” and weighing around 170 pounds.

Columbus police say Byrd currently has multiple outstanding arrest warrants for property crimes related offenses. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, please contact 911 immediately and do not approach this individual.

If you have information as to his whereabouts, please contact 911 and the Property Crimes Unit at 706-653-3424.