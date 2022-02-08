CPD searching for missing man who been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’ help in locating Jack Tracey Hill.

Officials said both police and Hill’s family are concerned for his safety. According to the news release, Hill “has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and is known to wander.”

Hill, 64, went missing from the 3600 block of Weems Road between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., on Feb. 8, 2022.

When Hill was last seen, he was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.