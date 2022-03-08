COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kaleb Beasley. Both police and Beasley’s family are concerned for his safety. According to police, “Kaleb suffers from Autism.”

Beasley was last see on March 5, 2022. He went missing from the 3600 block of Macon Road.

When Beasley was last seen, he wearing a red shirt with the word “drip” all over it, black shorts, half calf socks, and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information on Kaleb Beasley’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-225-4384.