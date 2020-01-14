CPD searching for missing teen Brandon Thompson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for missing teen Brandon M. Thompson, 14, after he was last seen on Jan. 10.

Police say Brandon was last seen around Lawyers Lane carrying two bags of clothes and wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, and black slides. Brandon is said to hang out in the Saint Mary’s Road and Buena Vista Road areas.

Brandon is described as 5’7″, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on Brandon’s whereabouts contact CPD at 911 or calling the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.