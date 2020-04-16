CPD searching for missing teen, Harley Rogers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locate a missing teenage girl.

Police say Harley Rogers, age 17, was last seen on April 11th. At the time the teen was in the area of Airport Thruway.

When she was last seen, Rogers was wearing black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Rogers is 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Harley Rogers should contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.