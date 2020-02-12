CPD searching for missing teen, Tyjuwan Morgan

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit, along with the Department of Family and Children Services, is searching for a missing teen.

Tyjuwan Morgan, age 16, was last seen on Feb. 11, in the 7700 block of Fortson Road, according to police.

At the time Morgan was wearing a blue pullover jacket, black athletic pants with a white stripe, and gray shoes.

Morgan is 5’7” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Tyjuwan Morgan should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.