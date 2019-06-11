CPD searching for suspect wanted on fraud charges
The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted on multiple fraud charges.
The Columbus Police Burglary and Theft Unit is looking for John Andrew Smith. Police say Smith is also known as "Jax" Smith.
Investigators say Smith is wanted for multiple counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Financial Transaction Card Theft. Smith also has other unrelated outstanding warrants.
According to investigators, on May 16, 2019 Smith stole a victim’s debit card and used it numerous times to defraud the victim of a total of $983.
If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts please contact Detective Virginia Duncan at (706) 225-4242, the Burglary and Theft Unit at (706) 653-3424, or 911. Do not attempt to apprehend the suspect.
