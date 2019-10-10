CPD searching for teen who ran away from DFCS custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department and the Department of Family and Children Services are searching for a teen who ran away from DFCS custody.

Mariah Walton, 16, was last seen near Wynnton Road and 13th Street, wearing a pink tank top with gray sweatpants. Police say she absconded from DFCS custody.

Mariah wears her hair in a ponytail, according to police.

If you have information about her whereabouts, CPD asks that you contact them by calling 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.