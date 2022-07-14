COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is holding a gun buy back event next week. This will be the third time CPD has held a “Funds for Guns” exchange this year.

Police are hoping by buying back firearms, the community will be safer for everyone.

“This program is designed to reduce the number of unwanted, unused, or illegally possessed firearms in our community, thereby reducing the numbers of gun related crime and death,” according to police.

The “Funds for Guns” exchange will be on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Beallwood Baptist Church, located at 4519 Hamilton Road. It will from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Police said the guns should be empty and have their safety on, and then placed in the trunk of your car in a bag or box for officers to take possession of the firearms at the church.

According to police, participants will be able to anonymously trade any “functional” firearm for a $250.00 gift card.

“We will accept functional handguns, rifles, and shotguns. Sorry, BB guns, airsoft guns, blank guns, or other replica-style firearms do not qualify for a gift card.”

Gift cards will be given on a first come-first, served-basis, according to police.

CPD also held “Funds for Guns” events on April 6 and May 25 of this year.