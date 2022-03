COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced plans to host a church safety course on what to do in the case of an active shooting.

The Church Safety Seminar will take place Monday, April 25 at 5:45 p.m. in the Citizens Service Center located at 3111 Citizens Way.

This is a limited attendance event capped at 100 people, anyone wishing to participate is asked to call 707-653-3150. Attendees must RSVP before April 18.