Authorities are looking to determine how a man crashed his car into water below a bridge in Smiths Station.

Authorities say a 20-year-old male ran off the bridge in front of Branton Automotive on Lee Rd 197 in the overnight hours of Monday morning.

The man was able to be pulled from the car by family members as rescue crews arrived. He refused medical treatment.

