Crews are working to provide high-speed internet for Sumter county businesses

Pineland Telephone Cooperative has started laying fiber optic lines in Americus that will provide high internet speeds for businesses. The broadband service will provide gigabit fiber connectivity which Pineland Telephone Cooperative tells News3 is faster than most providers in the area.

Pharmacentra headquarters are located in Americus. Kim Christmas is the vice president of human resources and says she plans to sign up and also looks forward to what this means for the community.

“It will expand into areas of our community that are not serviced currently as well as the areas that are serviced.This will bring in new carriers and allow for competition and hopefully thereby adjusting our cost and pricing which will help our business,”Christmas said.

Pineland Telephone Cooperative has divided their coverage into four zones. Right now crews are burying fiber lines on Hwy 49.

Pineland Telephone Cooperative also tells us that they expect to be finished with the project and able to connect businesses in early Fall.