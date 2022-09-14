COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS is working to extinguish a fire at a restaurant on Armor Road. Crews responded to Buckhead Steak and Wine restaurant, located at 5010 Armor Road, at about 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Division Chief John Shull told WRBL that the damage to the restaurant is extensive.

When reporters with WRBL arrived on the scene there were three fire engines working to put out the blaze and more than 30 first responders on site.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department had sectioned off roughly 300 ft. of Armour Road stretching from from Billie Dr. to 51st St.

CPD was directing detours to go around the scene; however, motorists are still asked to avoid the area or estimate additional travel time.

Shull said no injuries were reported in the blaze.

Flames from the fire could be seen from I-185 Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online as we work to gather more details.