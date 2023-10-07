COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A historic Columbus home had flames rising through the windows Saturday night. Over half a dozen crews with Columbus Fire & EMS are battling the flames trying to save 1420 Wynnton Road.

The historic home was built in 1837.

Columbus Fire & EMS Division Chief, John Shull tells WRBL, suppression and defensive operations are currently being conducted. At this time the fire is being investigated and there are no reports of injuries.

As of 9:30 p.m. the entire road way of Wynnton Road between Peachtree Drive and Blanford Avenue were blocked off in both directions. Wynnton Road was surrounded in red flashing lights. Six crews from Columbus Fire & EMS responded to the scene as well as multiple ambulance. Columbus Police are also on the scene to secure the area.