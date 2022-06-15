PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Multiple first responders are on the scene of an apparent house fire on Hwy 165 in Phenix City. At least a dozen fire trucks are on scene in the mutual aid call. The location of the fire is directly across the roadway from AE Fuels, that area is off of Hwy 165 between Sunderland Drive and Miller Road.

Smoke can be seen billowing in the air.

Hwy 165 is blocked in both directions near the scene of the incident.

Information about possible injuries is not available at this time.

Among fire crews on scene include Uchee Volunteer Fire Department, Phenix City Fire and Rescue, and Fort Mitchell Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.