LADONIA, Ala. (WRBL) – Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Ladonia. The fire is on Woodland Drive.

According to the home owners, no one was injured in the fire. Crews from the Phenix City Fire Department and Smiths Station Volunteer Fire Department have responded to the fire.

Everyone should avoid the area until the fire has been contained.

This is a developing story. WRBL is working to gather more information.