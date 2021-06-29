Crews working to extinguish fire in downtown Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, fire crews have responded to a structure fire in Warm Springs.

GDOT reports the fire is at the intersection of Georgia 41 and Depot Street.

Details about the fire are limited at this time.

According to GDOT, all lanes in the area of the fire are blocked at this time. Its estimated they will reopen at midnight. Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.