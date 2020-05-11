Crews working to put out house fire on Lee Road 212

LADONIA, Ala. (WRBL) – Volunteer fire crews are responding to a house fire on Lee Road 212 and the corner of Lee Road 510.

The fire is only on one side of the house, over the car port and parts of the floor above it. The roof on that side of the house is gone.

A team from the Smiths Station Volunteer Fire Department is working to put the fire out alongside staff from the Ladonia Volunteer Fire Department who are also at the scene.

Currently, the state of Alabama has a Red Flag Fire warning, active from 1 p.m./12 p.m. to 8 p.m./7 p.m. CDT.

