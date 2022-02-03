CrimeStoppers offering $2,500 reward for suspect want in Opelika police officer hit-and-run

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A reward is now being offered following the hit-and-run of an Opelika Police Officer earlier this week. CrimeStoppers is offering $2,500 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect involved.

Police have identified Jarren McKay Allen, 33, as the person responsible for hitting the officer with a vehicle and driving away. The incident happened in the parking lot of the Kroger grocery store, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive on Feb. 2, 2022.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital on Thursday morning.

According to police, Allen, of Smiths Station, is wanted for Assault First, Failure to Render Aid, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in the the hit-and-run that injured the officer.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jarren McKay Allen should call the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app.