Critical missing Columbus person, Minnie Sheppard: Found

UPDATE 10:35 p.m. 01/06/22: Minnie Sheppard has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– The Columbus Police and family of missing critical person, Minnie Sheppard, are asking the community for help in locating her.

Minnie Sheppard, 83, went missing from the 100 block of Leary Avenue between 3:45 p.m.-4:00 p.m. earlier today.

Sheppard was last known wearing a green dress, black hat, black coat and brown ankle boots.

She has grey hair, falling shoulder length, weighs 145 lbs., and stands 5’2″ tall.

Sheppard suffers from dementia and requires assistance walking.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-225-4384.