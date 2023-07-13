COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New statistics show the firearms detection rates at Georgia airports are trending upward in comparison to last year. In a press release on Wednesday, July 12, the Transportation Security Administration, better known as the TSA, released information which indicates the state may hit record firearm detection rates by the end of 2023.

“The number of guns that we see at security checkpoints is troubling,” said Mark Howell, the TSA’s regional spokesperson for Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, the Carolinas and Tennessee. He has dealt with Georgia’s firearm detection statistics for the past 10 years.

The TSA reported 214 firearms were detected at security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the first six months of 2023. This is 11 more firearms than were detected by the same point last year.

Howell explained the equation is simple: an increase in gun ownership plus an increase in travelers means more firearm detection in airports.

NORC at the University of Chicago states one in every five households in the U.S. purchased a gun during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite potential to hit detection records on a state level, in smaller airports like Columbus Metropolitan detection rates remain relatively stable. By the end of June 2023, the airport detected two firearms, equal to its January to June total from last year.

According to Howell, one of the most common remarks people make when the TSA detects a firearm in their luggage is “Oh, I forgot to take it out.”

He thought part of this may be due to peoples’ comfortability with firearms, especially in states where open carry, concealed carry and/or permit-less carry is legal.

“People get used to having their gun with them all the time,” Howell said. “They head out the door with their phone, their keys or wallet and their gun, but when you travel you really have to flip that mindset and make sure that you are packing it the right way… or just leave it at home.”

The TSA offers guidelines on how to travel correctly and safely with firearms on its website. It also offers a “Can I bring?” functionality on its website and mobile app.

Open carry and concealed carry are legal in Georgia. According to Giffords.org, “Georgia now generally permits any ‘lawful weapons carrier’ to carry handguns openly or concealed in most public spaces without any background check or permit required.”

Howell estimated 90% of the firearms detected are loaded at the time of detection, however he noted TSA agents do not necessarily have firearms safety training. While Howell reported many TSA agents have licenses to carry outside of work, TSA protocol is to call a supervisor who will then contact local law enforcement to handle the firearm situation.

“Law enforcement is gonna ask them [the offender] a few questions and collect some information from them [the offender],” said Howell. “It varies on what happens to that passenger with the firearm, based off of whatever the state and local laws are.”

Typical civil penalty charges for such an incident go up to $15,000 for the first offense and are usually mailed, according to Howell. He added passengers with TSA pre-check also lose these privileges because they are no longer considered low risk.

Howell also explained TSA screenings are continually evolving, with many airports now able to use computed tomography (CT) screening for 360-degree views of the luggage scanned. This means increased detection capability. It also gives more bandwidth for sending liquids and electronics through scanners.

X-ray scanners, replaced by the new CT scanners in some airports, can only provide 2-D images.

Detection rates for firearms for the rest of the year should remain similar to last year’s total of 5 in Columbus, according to Howell. Across the state of Georgia, he predicted rates will continue to trend upward.