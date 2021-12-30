 

CSU announces funeral plans for former basketball player, Anthony “Ant” Moore

COLUMBUS, Ga. — CSU announced funeral arrangements for former basketball player, Anthony “Ant” Moore.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, January. 3, beginning at noon on the Main Campus in the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center.

Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Off-campus guests are asked to park in the parking garage near the Lumpkin Center.

Columbus State currently strongly encourages the use of face coverings in CSU facilities, the Moore family requests that all attendees wear a mask to the funeral.

In addition to Monday’s funeral services, CSU Athletics will honor Ant’s memory at the Wednesday, Jan. 5 men’s basketball game against Flagler College, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Lumpkin Center.

