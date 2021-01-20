 

CSU computer science prof. receives $25K Epic Games grant to create energy-trading simulation prototype game

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus State University professor has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Epic Games as part of a project to prototype a new educational simulation game.

Dr. Anastasia Angelopoulou, an assistant professor at CSU’s TSYS School of Computer Science received the MegaGrant to help students create an educational simulation game prototype for peer-to-peer energy-trading markets.

The project’s goal is to introduce consumers to the concept of P2P trading, a new power system operations concept where households generate their own energy with renewable resources, then trade it locally.

“I am very excited that my proposal has been awarded an Epic MegaGrant. The project would not be possible to happen without Epic Games’ support and funding,” said Angelopoulou. It will be a great opportunity for CSU’s computer science students to work on this project and learn more about renewable resources of energy, simulation modeling, and game design.”

Once developed, a CSU spokesperson says the game could have a national impact on businesses, regulators, and households, and could provide the groundwork for follow-up projects in gaming, modeling and other market simulation game platforms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

62° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 62° 45°

Thursday

61° / 51°
Light Rain
Light Rain 68% 61° 51°

Friday

54° / 37°
Rain
Rain 74% 54° 37°

Saturday

61° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 61° 42°

Sunday

59° / 54°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 59° 54°

Monday

70° / 55°
Showers
Showers 52% 70° 55°

Tuesday

67° / 46°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 67° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
51°

49°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
46°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
46°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

6 AM
Cloudy
8%
46°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
47°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
51°

54°

11 AM
Few Showers
33%
54°

56°

12 PM
Light Rain
65%
56°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories