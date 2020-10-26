CSU Faculty member, Dr. Michelle Folta, named Grammy Award Semifinalist

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University’s Dr. Michelle Folta was recently recognized as a semifinalist for the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum’s yearly competition, the Music Educator Award.

Folta was one of 24 music educations across the U.S. to receive the honor, according to a release from the university. At CSU, she is an associate professor of choral and general music education.

A CSU spokesperson says the Music Educator Award recognizes educators who have made significant and lasting contributions to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.

Recently, Folta was recognized as a Rising Star by Columbus and the Valley magazine. Other local media have highlighted her efforts to feed students as COVID-19 creates challenges for members of the community. In March, Folta started a “porch picnic,” where she cooks meals for students to take on the go, according to a university release.

“When students need things, you find a way to get it for them,” said Folta. “You try to make your little corner of the world a little bit better. That’s how we can all change the world.”