CSU hosted the first Veterans Experience Action center event in the Chattahoochee Valley

Columbus State University welcomed veterans to campus today to help connect them with new resources. Veterans were able to sit down with representatives from Veteran’s Affairs and other state departments to discuss claims and other issues.

Cajun Cameau is the veteran’s experience officer with the Southeast U.S. Cameau says due to the large population of veterans in the area there is a huge need for an event like this.

He says it’s important to provide veterans the opportunity to speak with someone one on one about any of their concerns.

“It really comes down to what does the customer want, how do they want it delivered and what is the ideal resolution for them. Then we as the VA are going to pattern our systems and delivery to accommodate that. Customers define quality and in private business everyone knows that. Well we’re taking the approach with the VA,” Cameau said.

The Veteran’s Health Care Administration was also there helping with eligibility and enrollment. This is the first year the Chattahoochee Valley Community Engagement Board has hosted this event.

“About a month ago, we formalized this board in this area working hand and hand with the veterans administration. They asked us to support a veterans experience action center,” Col. Mayo Hadden, co-chair Chattahoochee Valley Community Engagement Board said.

The last day of the resource fair is Novemer 15th. The event will be held at the CSU Recreation Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.