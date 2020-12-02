CSU lights Christmas tree to kick off 2020 WinterFest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University hosted their 2020 WinterFest community event. It wasn’t their typical event due to the pandemic, but they kicked off December with a virtual campus tree lighting ceremony.

The event was held virtually this year in light of the pandemic, and the adapted WinterFest experience will allow for guests to adhere to health guidelines by viewing lights from the comfort of their vehicles.

The exterior roads on the campus are decorated with holiday lights and from now until December 30, guests can drive through Columbus State’s campus for a drive through light tour.

The tour is available every night between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and entrances are located off University Avenue or East Lindsay Drive.

Though attendance for the tree lighting ceremony was limited, the light tour is free and open to everyone in the community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which they can drop off at the Cougards for Causes dropbox. These donations will help fill CSU’s food pantry and help aid students struggling with food insecurity during this time.