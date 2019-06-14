CSU student keeping the youth busy during Summer

A CSU student is making an effort to save children from boredom this summer by opening athletic camps to help sharpen their skills.

Sharod Chappell is a senior sociology of criminal justice major at Columbus State University who graduates Fall 2019.

He is a student assistant with CSU's athletics department, and he recently started a new position with YMCA, where he is responsible for creating events.

Chappell says that he is responsible for some of the background tasks at the CSU basketball games.

Chappell has four summer camps available for kids. The first camp is the Basketball Shooters Camp that will be held at CSU's Lumpkin Center gym on June 24-26. The soccer camp will be held at the Walden Soccer Complex on July 15-18. Another CSU student is hosting the volleyball camp on July 23-25, and at the Mary Blackmon Tennis Center, the tennis camp will take place on July 30-31.

More information on these camps and pricing can be found by contacting Antonio Mathis at 706-563-7001 or Sharod Chappell at 229-305-6837.