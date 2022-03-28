COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It has been over a month since Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, and one Columbus State University student is making sure the Columbus community doesn’t forget about those suffering over seas.

Saturday morning, Heaven Sanders, a sociology major at CSU, organized a march in downtown Columbus.

The group wore blue and yellow and waved Urkranian flags in support of the country.

Sanders says seeing the graphic images and families being displaced made her feel helpless.

“I didn’t know how to help and then I thought about doing this march, to show my support and try and raise awareness about it and try and get people to donate to organizations like Doctors Without Borders or the Ukrainian and Polish Red Cross.”

Sanders tells News 3 she does not have any family over in Ukraine, but felt compelled to help.