COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Columbus State University (CSU) Swifties are preparing for the trek. After fighting for tickets for the April 28-30 concert dates during November’s Ticketmaster pre-sale, student fans planned groups, picked out themed outfits and sorted transportation to see the pop icon next weekend.

“I’m wearing this pink, like, pouffed up top and then high heels,” said Mayerlin Gonsalez, 18, a CSU freshman psychology student and passionate Swiftie. Gonsalez explained her outfit is based on Swift’s 2019 ‘Lover’ album, although her favorite of Swift’s releases is actually 2020’s “Folklore.”

She told WRBL she had also started making friendship bracelets in preparation for the concert. As TikToker Reagan Baylee explains in a video, the friendship bracelet trend originates from a lyric in the song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” from Swift’s latest album “Midnights,” released in 2022.

Mary Litz, 19, a senior communications major recounted her first acquaintance with Swift’s music when a friend gifted her the singer’s Speak Now CD for her birthday around 2010.

“It’s been a theme of my childhood ever since then,” said Litz who admitted getting tickets for herself and five friends to go the concert was somewhat of a miracle. She plans to wear an outfit inspired by Swift’s “Reputation” album cover.

For her part, Hana Swails, 21, a senior psychology student, said she would be dressing up with her group as well, even though she didn’t consider herself a “die-hard” Swiftie.

“Usually, I’m like a jeans and a t-shirt type of person,” said Swails. “And now, it’s like now you have to really dress.”

Each of the three students said they thought themed, sometimes extravagant or outlandish, outfits worn for concerts like those of Swift and British artist Harry Styles, formerly of boyband One Direction, would continue being popular.

They reported plans to make the nearly two-hour trip to Atlanta by car, and only Litz and Gonsalez said their groups would stay in hotels overnight after the three-hour, 44 song concert. Swails explained her group would drive to her family’s Kennesaw, Georgia home about 45 minutes away post-concert.

The three concertgoers said balancing schoolwork on the weekend of the concert would be tricky. They hoped to work ahead in order to fully enjoy the occasion, which currently holds the record for most attended concert in history.

Gonsalez couldn’t wait to see Swift, who she called her role model. She said, “I love Taylor Swift…she truly cares about people and her fans.”