CSU’s Provost tapped for Chief of Staff position

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University President Chris Markwood has announced who will become the university’s new chief of staff. That man is Dr. Ronald Williams, the university’s current provost.

Williams is tapped to succeed Dr. Ed Helton, who’s retiring at the end of December. Helton has held the position since July 2019, but his career at CSU has spanned 20 years.

As chief of staff, Williams will provide leadership to the president’s Executive Leadership Team, help prioritize the university’s strategic initiatives, and represent Dr. Markwood in a variety of internal and community roles among other duties.

“I have full confidence that Ron Williams will continue the excellent foundation Ed Helton has established for executive-level counsel, community and governmental relations, and overall organizational leadership at Columbus State,” Markwood said. “Ed has been a trusted advisor to me and a tremendous advocate for CSU in our community during his service.”

Williams has served in other academic and administrative posts at Western Illinois University, Tennessee State University and Lane College, as well as with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lane College. He also holds graduate degrees from Tennessee State University: an M.Ed. in educational administration and an Ed.D. in higher education administration.