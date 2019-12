Folks in the Valley have a new spot to grab a bite to eat.

A hamburger joint called Culver’s has opened on US 280 near the Phenix City Walmart.

Culver’s is a Wisconsin-based restaurant known for its burgers and custard shakes.

The restaurant is owned by Alabama natives Jonnie and Jamie Griggs. It is the first one to open in the Columbus-Phenix City market and one of about a half dozen Alabama and Georgia.

The restaurant will employ about 70 people.