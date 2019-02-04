Cuthbert mom pleads for information in son’s unsolved hit-and-run death

The search for justice continues for a local family as they search for the hit-and-run driver that left a man dead and family feeling devastated.

Late on the evening of July 3rd, 2018, 42-year-old William Bell was standing outside his car on Highway 82 West when he was hit and killed by a driver.

The victim’s mom, Joseline Pierce, says a woman who was near the scene at the time of the crash, told her she heard the wheels of the truck put on brakes to stop but kept driving.

The driver didn’t stop nor call the police.

Ms. Pierce says William was a father and brother and he was left on the side of the street like an animal. She says William was on his way to work at Wayne Farm in Union Springs when it happened.

William’s HR manager says losing him was a tragic loss.

“He was a great employee. He did a great job for us. I remember him being a valuable member of our team and it was certainly a tragic loss to lose him so suddenly,” says William’s HR manager Nicole Nichols.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Jess Thorton says it’s a crime to leave the scene of a crash.

“It’s a crime to leave the scene of a crash when someone is severely injured or killed in a crash. Anytime you are involved in something like that, you need to stay at the scene and reported it. So, we are working thorough investigation on it,” says Corporal Jess Thorton.

Though the physical marks are no longer visible at the crime scene, the scars still remain for his loved ones.

“Why did you hit him and kept going? Do you know this is my child? I love him and I miss him,” says Joseline Pierce.

She says if she could share one message with her son, it would be to say goodbye.