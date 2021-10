PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Nominations for the Chattahoochee Valley Community College Hall of Fame will close next Friday, October 15.

The 2021 inductees were Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland, Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, and Milwaukee Brewers Pitching Development Coach Michael O’Neal.

The Hall of Fame event has raised $455,390 in scholarships over the past 8 years. An evening to celebrate the new inductees is planned for March 10, 2022.

You can find criteria and the nomination forms here.