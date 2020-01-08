CVCC incorporates new technology for more hands-on learning

PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College has incorporated new technology into its curriculum. The new tech offers CVCC students a more hands-on approach to learning.

Thanks to the help of Vizitech Solutions, the College has two new computer labs. The new labs are equipped with ZSpace computers.

CVCC received a $250,000 grant from the Alabama Community College System to implement the labs. The College was one of two in the system to receive the funds.

The new computers change the way CVCC students learn by providing 3D, augmented reality, and virtual reality learning programs and technology.

Each virtual reality desktop computer with 3D glasses and a stylus allows students to interact with a virtual object or environment. “Learning through this kind of technology allows students the capability to apply what they learn in real-life settings,” said Dr. Bridgett Jackson, Health Sciences Director.

The labs are being used throughout the Health Sciences program including with nursing and medical assisting students. “They can dissect different anatomy that may be included in their lesson,” says Jackson. “It gives them a real-life depiction of what can go wrong, and then they can better understand the disease processes that may occur.”

The new technology is also being utilized through the Science Department.

The Science lab is set up to be used with all Biology, Chemistry, and Physical Sciences courses. “The Science Department is very fortunate to have the Vizitech lab at CVCC,” said Merry Cuervo, Science Division Chair. “It adds another dimension of instruction for our students. They are able to visualize more with the 3D technology than before with our other lecture and laboratory experiences.”

College administrators say the new technology also helps students to better transition from the local K-12 schools that use the same resources.

“With Phenix City Schools already using this technology, it was essential that CVCC have a ZSpace to continue the interactive learning experience that these students have experienced in their secondary education,” said Dr. Chantae Calhoun, Dean of Instruction. “Now they experience the technology on a collegiate level.”

The community is invited to learn more about Vizitech as the College in partnership with the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The event will take place on campus in the Instructional Performing Arts Center room 322 at 1:00 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to experience the 3D technology first-hand with an interactive demonstration.

The College is located at 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL.

For more information about this event or any offerings at CVCC, visit www.cv.edu or call 334-291-4900.