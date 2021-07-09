CVCC to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic on July 16

PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College will be holding a vaccine clinic next Friday.

CVCC has partnered with Alabama Department of Public Health to host the clinic on July 16. The event will run 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST. Organizers say no appointment is necessary.

The clinic is being held being held prior to the start of the fall semester. Organizers say the clinic is open to faculty, staff, students, and the entire community.

“Vaccinations are not a requirement this fall, but we want to be a resource to those who desire to get vaccinated,” said Dean of Instruction Dr. Chantae Calhoun. “We want to do our part to help keep our community open and safe, so this clinic is open to not only our students and staff, but also to the entire community.”

The college returns to face-to-face instruction on August 23, 2021.

“We are so excited and eager to welcome students back on campus this fall, and we are doing that in the safest ways possible,” said Calhoun.

At the clinic, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. The vaccine is available to those 12 and older. Anyone under 18 will need parental consent to receive the vaccination. Participant should bring their identification.

Chattahoochee Valley Community vaccine clinic: