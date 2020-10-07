CVCC’s Foundation 10th Annual Track or Treat Goes Virtual



PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The COVID-19 pandemic has created the need to change the way many things are done.

Due to the virus, for the first time ever, participants in the Chattahoochee Valley Community College Foundation’s Annual Track or Treat 5K Run can join in the fun from anywhere, because the event will be held virtually.

Track or Treat is a fun 5K run held in memory of Chris Patterson, who passed away in 2009. Patterson was highly respected and beloved student advisor at CVCC. He had a passion for students, a love for running, and an amusement for great costumes.

Traditionally, the event is held at the Phenix City Amphitheatre. This year, participants get to choose their course, because it is a virtual event in which they can complete their course anytime between October 23 – November 1.

“We’re excited because although the pandemic has presented challenges in planning events like this

one, it has also allowed us to think outside the box,” said David Fletcher, Institutional Advancement

Coordinator. “Having a virtual run makes it that much more accommodating for people to take part in such a worthy cause.”

This year everyone is being asked to send pictures of themselves participating in the run. Traditionally participants dress-up in festive Halloween attire. “I cannot wait to see people in their costumes. It’s not a requirement, but it’s encouraged,” said Amanda Gamble, Event Coordinator and CVCC Recruiter. “We’re going to share photos on social media, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. We are telling everyone to run your race, at your pace, in your space,” says Gamble.

All the proceeds benefit the CVCC Foundation Chris Patterson Student Support Fund which is designed to help CVCC students facing financial hardships to complete their education.

The fund has assisted students in many diverse ways, including helping a single mother pay for day care, paying for transportation to campus or paying for books and supplies not covered by financial aid. The fund attempts to remove barriers that could cause an otherwise successful student to drop out of school.

Registration cost for the race is $20 for the general public and $10 for CVCC students. Register now by visiting www.cv.edu/chris-patterson. Prizes for best times and best costumes will be awarded. For more information, call Amanda Gamble at 334-291-4998.