COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For many, July is a time for barbecues and beach days, for avid cyclists its all about the Tour de France. Uptown Columbus shop owner Jason McKenzie of Ride On Bikes explained what the three weeks of the Tour de France look like on a local level.

In 2003, McKenzie opened Ride On Bikes and thrust himself into the world of cycling headfirst. That year was the first time he watched the Tour de France and he was hooked. Every year since then, Mackenzie watches the competition with his team.

“It actually messes up the first hour of my business every day because all of us are watching it,” said McKenzie with a chuckle as he sat at a table in the Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar connected to his bike shop.

He continued on and said, “We watch it together, you know, so we start before we get to work and then we come in and we all watch.”

That morning had been an exciting one, he said. At the end of stage seven, which rode from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, British cyclist Mark Cavendish, 38, nearly beat cyclist Eddie Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins set in 1975.

One day later, as the cyclists raced from Liborne to Limoges, Cavendish crashed with 64 kilometers left in the race. He suffered a collarbone injury, forcing him to abandon the race, which he had previously stated would be his last attempt at the 21-day endurance competition.

Notably, Cavendish specializes in sprint stages, as opposed to mountainous ones. According to McKenzie sprints are proving to be important for current Tour leaders.

While McKenzie revealed most of his customers don’t know about the Tour de France, he said the ones who do are just as excited as he is about the race.

On the morning Cavendish almost won, McKenzie recalled his customers came in with their hands held up pinching their thumbs and forefingers together as if to say, “He was so close!”

“It’s just fun to get the excitement,” said McKenzie.

Ride On Bikes owner Jason Mackenzie poses with the DeRosa 838. (Olivia Yepez)

A row of cruisers sits outside Ride On Bikes in Uptown Columbus. (Olivia Yepez)

Up-close with the DeRosa 838, one of the bikes used by cyclists in the Tour de France. (Olivia Yepez)

He mentioned the Tour sometimes gets customers interested in particular bikes or brands too. This year, he said those bikes are the Specialized Tarmac bike of the DeRosa 838, which cyclists in the Tour de France use.

Ride On Bikes sells both models, however most of McKenzie’s sales are cruisers or entry-level road bikes. He sells about 50 high-end road bikes or carbon fiber frame bikes per year.

For those looking to get into the Tour de France, McKenzie recommends Netflix docudrama “Unchained” which was released on June 8 of this year. The show follows racers in the 109th Tour de France. According to Mackenzie, the show could be the next “Drive to Survive,” focused on cycling instead of Formula One.

For cycling on a local level, McKenzie said his shop offers weekly group rides on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Ride On also hosts a monthly full moon ride. Last week, the shop held it’s July Full Moon ride, which was attended by 209 local cyclists.

Ride On Bikes also used to host the “Trackpad Century” 100-mile ride at Fort Moore, however has not done so since pre-pandemic years.

Between 2003 and 2008 the Tour de Georgia, an international professional cycling race, rode through Georgia cities, including Columbus.

The Tour de France will end on Sunday, June 23 in Paris. Canadian Michael Woods representing Israel-Premier Tech is the current race leader, with American Matteo Jorgenson of team Movistar in fourth.