DA Mark Jones to present charges to indict Hamilton Police Chief, Patrolman caught on bodycam using racial slurs

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones announced he would be presenting charges to indict former Hamilton Police Chief Gene Allmond and former patrolman John Brooks.

The former policemen resigned on Jan. 25 after the Hamilton City Council learned they had used racial slurs and made other racial comments while being recorded on a bodycam in June 2020 before a Black Lives Matter protest in Hamilton.

D.A. Jones says he’s likely to pursue charges of Violation of Oath of Office for the conduct caught on the body camera. Jones told News 3 it’s possible the charges will be before a grand jury as soon as May.

“The thing that sticks out with me, I think, is you have an issue with violation of oath,” Jones said. “They are officers sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution. And not be influenced by racial bias.”

Jones, who campaigned on police reform and related issues, was troubled by the way Allmond and Brooks had behaved on camera.

“We condemn and reject the actions of a former Chief of Police, Gene Allmond, and former patrolman John Brooks,” Jones said. “We condemn them, we do not associate with them, we do not accept what they believe. We reject it and we want questions answered, and if I have to take it to grand jury, I will. I want answers and I want assurances that they will never practice policing ever again. Never, anywhere.”

Stay with News 3 as bring you more on this developing story.