 

DA Mark Jones will seek judicial action against Columbus officers in Hector Arreola death, says NAACP

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The president of the Columbus NAACP chapter says Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones will pursue legal action against Columbus police officers involved in the 2017 death of Hector Arreola.

Chapter president Wane Hailes conveyed Jones’ message during a morning press conference on Feb. 12. Hailes also said Jones believes the officers should be arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder and that Jones plans to take these charges to a grand jury as soon as possible.

Hailes compared Arreola’s death to that of George Floyd, whose 2019 death in police custody sparked nation-wide protests.

The press conference was led by Hailes. He was flanked by Arreola’s father, a retired Army sergeant major, and Arreola’s sister.

According to the GBI, Columbus Police responded to a call on Moss Drive around 5 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2017. Police said there was a struggle, after which Arreola was taken to Midtown Medical Center (now Piedmont Columbus Regional). Arreola died at the hospital the next day.

At the press conference, a Trilogy Productions film reenactment of the incident was played. Arreola’s family members were visibly upset during the film.

The officers involved in Arreola’s death are still on duty.

