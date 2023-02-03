COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, several Columbus Fire Department units responded to the Hampton Place apartment complex to stave off heavy smoke and fire emanating from the left rear corner of the apartment building.

The first unit arrived at the scene at 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, units immediately underwent extinguishment operations and searched for victims.

There were no injuries reported and a total of eight apartment units were damaged in the fire.

According to Hampton Place management, the apartment fire displaced 16 people, and the Columbus Fire Department says the fire is still under investigation.