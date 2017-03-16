Darr administration $13 million over budget, according to audit

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — As a result of transitional audit conducted by Columbus’ Internal Auditor, John Redmond, found the former Muscogee County Sheriff, John Darr, was $13 million over budget from operations.

In the Summer of 2016, Columbus City Council requested a departmental audit of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department. After Donna Tompkins defeated Darr in the runoff election in December, she requested a transition audit of the sheriff’s department, and council approved it on Dec. 13.

Transition audits are done whenever there is a department leadership change, and they assess the state of the department in administrative and operational areas, as well as providing recommendations for improvement and more. The audit reviewed budgetary performance, bank accounts, personnel records, hiring practices and vendor contracts.

Over an eight-year period, the department was $13 million over budget from operations, which equaled 31.25 days of reduced reserve in the fund balance. This does not include the legal expenses of Darr’s lawsuit against the city.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said that as long and painful as the budget process was, she hopes the taxpayers appreciate council and administration hanging in and fighting the war about the budget. Mayor Tomlinson said in the end, the city was vindicated, and added that these events showed that you sometimes have to fight those type of fights to stop a financial sieve. Mayor Tomlinson added that she hopes citizens have confidence that even if the city has to fight a battle to protect the money of the taxpayers, they will.

“If things had kept going at this rate, it would have bankrupted the city,” Mayor Tomlinson said. “We can’t be $30, $35 million out of whack. At $13 million at eight years, if something did not drastically change, I don’t know how much longer we could have funded that.”

The audit stated that Darr’s predecessor, Ralph Johnson was $579,000 under budget in the last four and a half years of his budget.From Fiscal Year 2010 thru December of Fiscal Year 2016, Darr’s administration received $21.7 million from O-LOST funds.

The audit said that some of the overages were significant in the following areas: Unit 2100, the Operations/Uniform Division at $2.9 million; Unit 2600, Detention at $3.4 million and Unit 2650, Medical at $3.8 million. In addition, $2.1 million of the overages is attributable to remaining business units and $800,000 was from unpaid obligations.

For Unit 2100 Operations/ Uniform Division, $1.9 million of the budgetary overages were from the use of bailiffs and reserve deputies due to increased security needs of the court. In a 12-year period, the number of courts grew from 11 to 16 without a proportionate increase in appropriate funding.

For Unit 2600 Detention, $2.6 million of the overages were due to overtime where the majority was gap time. Over an eight-year period, overtime totaled more than $4.8 million at an average of $609,000 a year. The audit said that the creation of the Rapid Resolution Program in 2014 resulted in the inmate population dropping by 6% in 2015 and by 7% in 2016. According to the audit, the population drop should have resulted in a downward trend of expenses.

For Unit 2650 Medical, of the overages, $3.145 occurred while the medical clinic was operating in house, which hospital services, pharmaceuticals and overtime was the majority of the overages. In Fiscal Year 2014, the management of the medical clinic was outsourced to a third-party vendor, and medical costs declined by $419,000 during the first year it was outsourced.

There is a section in the audit relating to vendor contracts. The audit said that the sheriff’s office purchases its pharmaceuticals from Diamond Pharmacy Services, but no contract exists in the sheriff’s office or in the purchasing division’s files. The audit said that expenditures with that company exceed $1 million a year.

The audit provides recommendations for the sheriff’s department going forward. One of them was recommending that Sheriff Tompkins hire a financial manager to prepare budgets to monitor and control expenditures. Sheriff Tompkins has done this by hiring Joe McCrea. McCrea was responsible for the budget during the Johnson administration.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins said that she was glad to see the recommendations of Redmond, and added that her office is already in the process of addressing all recommendations.