David Dean, 53: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Dean was an avid biker who was known as “Roadog.”

Carol Dean found her wedding dress among the wreckage of her mobile home, according to AP. They were married in August 2015 after a two-year engagement, according to Facebook.

David Dean was found in an adjacent yard after his trailer was ripped apart from the tornado. His wife was given some time with him before his body was taken for mortuary prep, according to the Associated Press.

Carol Dean rushed home from her job at Walmart when she couldn’t reach her husband on the phone, according to AP.

She pushed her way past sheriff’s deputies who tried to keep her out of the damaged area. Her children had found David Dean’s body in a neighbor’s yard.

“They took me down to him,” Dean told AP, “and I got to spend a little time with him before they took him away.”

Dean is survied by his wife Carol, two sons, Theo and Gary, a daughter, Mechelle and nine grandchildren.