COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Columbus will hold its 17th annual Turkey Giveaway at the following locations on Monday, Nov. 21:

10 a.m. – Frank Chester Recreation Center parking lot, 1441 Benning Drive, Columbus

12:30 p.m. – Shirley B. Winston parking lot, 5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus

2:30 p.m. – Phenix City Elementary School parking lot, 2307 S. Railroad Street, Phenix City

This event is strictly drive-through, and one turkey will be given to each car while supplies last.

Sponsors for this giveaway include Overflo Outreach Ministries Inc., The Edge Church, Taylor Funeral Home, Peach State Health Plan, Faith Chapel, Charles E Huff’s International Funeral Home, Amerigroup, Cricket Wireless, Church’s Chicken, Beyond Blessed Learning Center and The United Way.

For more information, contact Karen Robinson at krobinson@dbicolumbus.com.