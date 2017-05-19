Davis Elementary school bus collides with train on 10th Avenue

UPDATE:

05/19/17 6:15 p.m. — Several questions left unanswered by the Muscogee County School District Friday afternoon after a bus crash involving a train. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the railroad crossing at 8th Street and 10th Avenue. There were six pre-kindergarten students on the bus at the time, but none of them were hurt. The students were picked up by another bus and to school.

News 3 spoke with a mother of one of the student’s on the bus. She’s glad her child is safe, but unhappy with how the school district handled the incident.

“My heart dropped when she called me and she notified me that she was okay and that she was standing in front of her and so after that I had my sisters to go check her out,” says Destaine Mitchell.

Destaine Mitchell is disappointed with the Muscogee County School District for not taking her child to the emergency room and instead to school.

“Bad cause you don’t know if they were injured or not,” says Mitchell.

Did the school system say why they didn’t take it upon themselves to take them to the emergency room?” … “No sir they didn’t,” says Mitchell.

News 3 reached out to the school district to find out what was protocol when it came to the health of the students on the bus. We have yet to find that out. Meanwhile, Mitchell says her children came home feeling sore.

“My daughter was complaining about her side and she had a little red mark on her stomach so I took her and Chloe, my friend daughter she was complaining about her back and legs and stuff,” says Mitchell.

According to the accident report the school bus was traveling south on 10th Avenue and the train was traveling east on the tracks. The report states the train passed the bus then the bus proceeded to cross the tracks. The conductor started backing the train and it hit the bus while trying to cross. The report also states no drug or alcohol tests were given to the bus driver at the scene. Meanwhile, the mother says she’s planning to get an attorney to fight this in court. She says this isn’t the first time her daughter has been in an accident while on the bus with the same driver.

“It could’ve been worst…. And anything can happen on down the road if like impact, injury anything,” says Mitchell.

The bus driver, Hugh Wright, was cited with failing to stop at a railroad crossing. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19. We’re told by a parent that he was not driving the bus Friday afternoon, but the school district has not said whether any disciplinary action was taken against him.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — News 3 confirms a J.D. Davis Elementary School bus carrying Pre-K students collided with a train early Friday morning.

A reporter on the scene says it appears the bus was crossing over a set of train tracks near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 8th Street when the accident happened.

Valerie Fuller with the Muscogee County School District confirms to WRBL the students and bus driver were not injured. She says there were six Pre-K students on the bus when the crash happened.

Police and Muscogee County School District security are on the scene. A concerned parent called the WRBL newsroom to tell us all students were picked up and taken to school.

A News 3 reporter on 10th Avenue says traffic is blocked at this time, but crews are working to move the train.