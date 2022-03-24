COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The trial from a 2018 Columbus murder continues Thursday, in the face of a near mistrial ​due to jury complications​.

Before the jury was seated, the state called for one juror to be dismissed, citing the juror knew ​one of the five co-defendants, Johnathon Swift, because they are friends on Facebook.

The state also called for the dismissal on the basis of untruthfulness because the juror failed to admit he had been previously arrested in both the states of Alabama and Georgia.

The defense responded saying the state’s prosecutors only ran a background check on the juror because he was one of the last minority jurors left.

The defense also argues the juror was never convicted, only arrested, which is not qualified as grounds of dismissal.

Wednesday in court, another juror was dismissed because of a medical condition, leaving only one alternate juror in a trial that is estimated to last at least another week.

The state’s star witness, Eric Spencer, has taken the witness stand, the trial is currently on break and is set to resume at 1:30 p.m. Stay with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to provide updates as the trial continues.