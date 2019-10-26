DEA Drug take back event at Sam’s Club on Whittlesey Blvd

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus organization Teen Challenge partnered with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to round up any of your old, loose prescription drugs, as part of National Drug Take-Back Day.

Deputies and volunteers from Teen challenge took bags of pills from Columbus folks in the parking lot of Sam’s on Whittlesey Boulevard.

The point was to take the old and loose pills out of the home and off of the streets, primarily to keep them out of the hands of folks with addiction problems.

Carol Ridley says that’s exactly what Teen Challenge is for.

“Teen challenges mission is to help those who are in need of help for life-controlling issues mainly addiction. A lot of individuals don’t know what the dynamics or the effects are of keeping the drugs in their medicine cabnets,” she says. Ridley says the organization holds this event twice a year.

“We still have people coming out that say “Hey, I’ve had these medications for the last five years. We collect, usually, at one of these events close to a half a million dollars worth of street value of unused and unwanted medications,” says Sergeant Jeremy Hattaway with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.